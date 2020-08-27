St. Louis man admits to selling fentanyl to undercover detective

The release said Dajuan Hall admitted to being involved in a July 2018 shooting, and being in possession of multiple drugs — including 500 grams of fentanyl

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man will spend at least 10 years in prison after admitting in federal court to selling fentanyl to an undercover detective and being involved in a shooting in 2018.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Dajuan Hall, 28, pleaded guilty to multiple gun and drug charges in connection with a number of incidents in 2018. The release said Hall admitted to being involved in a July 2018 shooting, and being in possession of multiple drugs — including 500 grams of fentanyl — with the intent to sell them.

According to the release, Hazelwood police first made contact with Hall in connection with a shooting investigation in July of 2018. They obtained a search warrant for a home on Forest Creek Drive that Hall was "associated" with and found more than 500 grams of fentanyl, 81.3 grams of a fentanyl analogue, heroin, and marijuana, as well as six guns.

A fentanyl analogue is a designer drug that is chemically similar to fentanyl, but not exactly the same. Analogues are designed and produced in an effort to circumvent the law.

A month later, drug investigators with the St. Louis County Police Department obtained a search warrant for another house on Whisper Lake Drive, less than 10 miles away, and found 40 more grams of fentanyl.

About two weeks after the second search, Hall and another man worked together to sell fentanyl to an undercover police officer. Both men were arrested after the drug deal.

The press release said Hall has admitted his involvement in each of the three incidents. He pleaded guilty to eight felonies including possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and a fentanyl analogue, possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.