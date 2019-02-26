ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis County man could face up to 15 years in prison after admitting he sent money to support ISIS.

Armin Harcevic, 41, was charged with one count of providing material support to terrorists back in 2015. On Monday, he pleaded guilty.

Two other people from St. Louis County, Ramiz Zijad Hodzic and Sedina Unkic Hodzic, and several others from New York were also charged with providing material support to terrorists, but all pleaded not guilty.

Harcevic could face 15 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

