Man charged in connection with deadly shooting outside former Jennings church

Sylvester Hill was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action in connection to the April shooting.

ST. LOUIS — Months after a fatal shooting outside of a former church in Jennings, a St. Louis man was arrested in connection to the incident.

On April 16, police responded to the 6300 block of Lillian Avenue at about 4:45 p.m., where they found a man and a woman who had been shot inside a car that was parked in the street in front of a former church, just north of Interstate 70 between Goodfellow Boulevard and Jennings Station Road.

The woman, who was in the passenger seat, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to her left leg. The man in the driver's seat of the car, 25-year-old Myron Davis of St. Louis, had been shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.

St. Louis County police said surveillance video showed a suspect's car following the victims from a nearby convenience store to the former church before fleeing the scene.

The woman told police her ex-boyfriend had recently admitted to shooting at her in the past, and a search warrant on his phone revealed his phone had been at or near the convenience store and the scene of the shooting.

Three days after the shooting, a car matching the description of the suspect's car was found recently spray-painted in the parking lot of nearby a convenience store. DNA from the woman's ex-boyfriend, 28-year-old Sylvester Hill, was found inside, and paperwork for the car was found in his home.

Police said the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office on Dec. 6 filed charges against Hill of first-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action in connection to the deadly shooting.

On Tuesday, Hill was arrested while in Houston. As of Thursday, he was being held without bond.

St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are leading the investigation into the deadly shooting.