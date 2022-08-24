St. Louis police arrest one man in connection to fatal gas station shooting

Daevone Austin has been charged with first-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department announced Wednesday morning they have arrested one man in connection with a fatal gas station shooting.

Daevone Austin, 21, was arrested by police for a gas station shooting, leaving one man dead.

The 21-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action.

The shooting occurred on Jan. 13, 2021, at a BP gas station on Natural Bridge Avenue near Grand Boulevard.

Officers responded and located one victim inside suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was later identified as Moy'e Elkins, 30, of the 4900 block of Tholozan.

