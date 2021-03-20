St. Louis man charged after breaking into home and attacking victims with machete

According to the police report, the incident happened around 7:10 a.m. Thursday. The incident began when Brown kicked open the door to his stepdaughter’s home and threatened to kill her. Moments later, he grabbed her son and put a machete to his throat. The stepdaughter then grabbed a gun and pointed it at Brown. Brown then charged at his stepdaughter and wrestled her to the ground. In the process Brown bit the woman and stole her gun, chasing her out of the home.