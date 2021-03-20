St. Louis man charged after breaking into home and attacking victims with machete

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis man is behind bars after breaking into a home and endangering a child with a machete.
Derek Brown, 47, has been charged with first degree burglary, third degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child, armed criminal action, stealing a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Brown is being held on a $150,000 cash-only bond.
According to the police report, the incident happened around 7:10 a.m. Thursday. The incident began when Brown kicked open the door to his stepdaughter’s home and threatened to kill her. Moments later, he grabbed her son and put a machete to his throat. The stepdaughter then grabbed a gun and pointed it at Brown. Brown then charged at his stepdaughter and wrestled her to the ground. In the process Brown bit the woman and stole her gun, chasing her out of the home.
Brown was taken into custody later that day in the 2600 block of Kinamore Drive.
Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Person’s are leading the investigation.