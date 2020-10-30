Man charged after stealing from ex-girlfriend's home, making death threats

The victim told police her ex-boyfriend broke into her home, destroyed several items, sprayed pepper spray throughout the house and stole some laptops

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — A St. Louis man has been charged after police said he stole items from his ex-girlfriend’s home in Fairview Heights and made death threats against her.

John Johnson, 27, has been charged with residential burglary and two counts of stalking. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

At around 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 28, Fairview Heights police officers were called to a home on Cedar Drive to investigate a burglary.

When officers arrived, the woman told them she believed her ex-boyfriend (Johnson) broke into her home, destroyed several items, sprayed pepper spray throughout the house and stole some laptops.

While investigating, Johnson texted the victim with death threats and implicated himself in the burglary, police said in a news release.

Johnson also called the victim while officers were present, who overheard his threats and confession.