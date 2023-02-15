St. Louis man charged after drug-deal turns violent, kills expecting father in Black Jack last December

In December of 2022, Byrom Donald, Jr. was found by police shot to death in a car at an apartment complex in Black Jack.

BLACK JACK, Mo. — On Tuesday, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 19-year-old man with first-degree murder and more for a fatal shooting in December that left a young man dead and a woman injured.

Eric Anderson or “EJ”, a 19-year-old St. Louis man, was charged with individual first-degree counts of murder, assault and attempted robbery and three counts of armed criminal action. He was arrested on Valentine’s Day.

St. Louis County police said when they got to the crime scene, they found a woman shot with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the probable cause statement, Donald drove to a specific part of a parking lot at the apartment complex to sell “EJ” marijuana at his instruction.

Police said “EJ” came to that part of the lot and pulled out a gun, eventually shooting Donald after demanding he give him a gun that he traded Donald for a few weeks prior.

Donald was shot in the face and neck, which resulted in his death.

The woman, who was a witness sitting in the passenger seat, was shot in her back as a result of the incident, according to police. A witness told police that Donald and the woman had previous drug dealings with “EJ,” which led police to find out that “EJ” was Anderson through cell phone records and a positive ID as the shooter.

5 On Your Side spoke to Donald’s father, Byrom Donald Sr., who said his son worked for Door Dash food delivery and expected his first child the following spring.

Donald Sr. flew all the way from San Diego, California, to bury his son in St. Louis at the time.

Anderson is being held on $500,000 cash only with no 10% bond.

St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are leading this investigation.





