St. Louis man charged with murder in 24-year-old's death

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a man in north St. Louis County.

Eric Carless, 28, was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

He is being held on a $1 million cash-only bond. St. Louis County police said Carless was previously convicted of a felony in Missouri.

On Nov. 1, 2020 around 1 p.m., St. Louis County Police responded to the 5300 block of Gladstone Place for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, a 24-year-old man was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was later identified as 24-year-old Steven Strong-Patterson.

Police said they believe Strong-Patterson and a child, who was about 4 years old at the time, were in a vehicle together when Carless fired multiple times into their vehicle, striking Strong-Patterson.

The police report said the child was not hurt.