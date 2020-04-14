ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man has been charged with impersonating a police officer.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department was made aware of an Instagram account called “heavyg_” that is run by Gabriel Nixon, known as Heavy G to thousands online.

Posts were made on the account showing Nixon pulling people over by pretending to be a St. Louis city police officer. He was in a black SUV with a police-type light bar flashing blue and red lights.

Police had also spoken to two people who had been previously been pulled over by someone impersonating a police officer.

Nixon’s Instagram account featured videos of him pulling over a number of people while posing as a police officer, according to the probable cause statement.

When Nixon was arrested, police said he admitted to impersonating a police officer and pulling cars over.

He was charged with two counts of false impersonation of a law enforcement officer.

In January, 5 On Your Side interviewed Nixon after he was shot on the porch of a south St. Louis home after midnight on New Year’s Day.

More Local News