St. Louis man charged in shooting that killed 2, wounded 1

62-year-old Charles Anderson has been in custody in Jennings for about two weeks on unrelated charges

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man has been charged with killing two women and injuring another in a shooting last month, police said Saturday.

Charles Anderson, 62, is accused of shooting the women Sept. 17 inside a vacant home at the 2900 block of Kossuth, in the city's Fairground neighborhood.

Anderson faces two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action, and one count of first-degree assault, according to St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Patrice Wimbley, 31, of Pleasant, and Jamie Willard, 30, of Fenton, were killed. A 42-year-old woman was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

Police did not release a motive for the shootings or why those involved were in the vacant home.