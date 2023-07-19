St. Louis man charged with execution of suspect in his sister's murder

Levi Henning was once charged with murder of 18-year-old woman. Charges were dropped, and he was executed outside his home in June.

ST. LOUIS — The brother of an 18-year-old woman killed in St. Louis is now charged with the murder of the man suspected of killing her.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore’s office issued first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges against Jacorren Riley, 25. His sister, Carieal Doss was shot to death in April 2020.

Levi Henning was initially charged with her murder, but those charges were later dropped by former Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s administration.

Doss’s mother was one of many victims who told 5 On Your Side she believed Gardner was an ineffective prosecutor and neglected her duties to prosecute the case.

Court documents allege Riley shot Henning in June as he was leaving his house in the 5600 hundred block of Bartmer Avenue for a court date.

Police found Henning with multiple gunshot wounds to his head and body.

St. Louis homicide detectives used surveillance cameras and license plate readers to trace the suspect’s movements, according to court documents.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspect chase Henning while firing at him. When Henning fell to the ground, the shooter "stood over him and executed him," according to the documents.

Detectives saw the shooter get picked up in a getaway car, which was an Audi A4. It did not have any license plates. Investigators retraced the movements of the car to a gas station in which the driver can be seen wearing the same dark clothing as the shooter, according to the documents.

Riley told police he was driving the A4 and stopped at the gas station in question, according to the documents.

"Cellular telephone records, LPR records, and video surveillance are consistent with defendant having used the rented Audi A4 to commit the homicide and using that vehicle to travel from his house to his uncle's house and to the scene of the murder," according to court documents.

Police also determined Riley’s girlfriend rented the car on the day of the murder and returned it three hours after the shooting. Riley had phone contact with his girlfriend after the shooting and before the car was returned, according to the documents.

"At the tie of the victim's murder, (Henning) was on bond for a separate case and had a court appearance scheduled during the morning hours on the date of his murder," according to the documents. "Defendant may have been aware of that court date."