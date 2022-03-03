St. Louis man convicted of killing mother of his child

Holder was on probation at the time of the killing. Police found him hiding under a porch after the shooting.

ST. LOUIS — A jury has convicted a St. Louis man of murder for fatally shooting the mother of his child outside a St. Louis clothing store in 2020.

Nolin Holder, 25, was found guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the July 2020 killing of 21-year-old Malasia Pruitt outside the Gen X clothing store, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Prosecutors had sought a first-degree murder conviction and had shown jurors surveillance video of Holder running out the front door of the store and shooting Pruitt in the chest at point-blank range. Assistant Circuit Attorney Alex Polta told jurors Holder shot Pruitt after she confronted him in the store about sleeping with other women.

Holder testified that the gun accidentally discharged as he fled, but also claimed self-defense, saying he was attempting to get away from Pruitt by running past her.

Holder was on probation at the time of the killing. Police found him hiding under a porch after the shooting. He faces 10 years to life in prison when he's sentenced on May 2.