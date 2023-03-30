St. Louis man who fatally shot his ex-girlfriend in the neck during an argument convicted of 2nd-degree murder

The incident happened in the 5200 block of Lucas and Hunt Road in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 24, 2020.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis man who fatally shot his 22-year-old ex-girlfriend in the neck and was charged in connection to the incident three years ago was convicted Wednesday of second-degree murder and more.

According to a press release from Chris King, spokesman for St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell, a St. Louis County jury convicted Darius Ware, 30, of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a firearm.

The incident happened in the 5200 block of Lucas and Hunt Road in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 24, 2020.

According to the probable cause statement, Ware and a woman were formerly in a romantic relationship and the two were arguing when Ware became “enraged” and shot her in the neck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was identified as 22-year-old Lawren Mitchell. Ware was identified by a witness and members of the victim’s family, who all testified at trial, according to the press release.

In addition, Ware was caught on a nearby gas station camera, which confirmed to police that he was at the scene and was arguing with Mitchell on the morning of her murder.

"This is yet another tragic case that shows how all these guns in our community cost such an enormous waste of human life," said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. "Arguments do not need to escalate into a murder that ends one innocent life and puts the guilty murderer in prison. But I am glad this jury held this murderer accountable and pray that the victim's family finds some closure in this conviction."

Ware’s sentencing is set for May 26.

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.

5 On Your Side news app

iPhone | Google Play

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.