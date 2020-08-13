St. Louis man facing federal firearms charge

This investigation was part of Operation LeGend – a federal partnership with local law enforcement to address the increase in homicides and violent crime in the city

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man has been federally charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the criminal complaint, St. Louis police executed a search warrant at 24-year-old Deandre J. White’s home on Aug. 12.

Officers found an Alien Armory Tactical, model AAT-15, .223 caliber pistol and ammunition. Police also found around 200 capsules of “suspected fentanyl” and drug packaging paraphernalia.

During the last several months, White has been engaged in consistent distribution of fentanyl and sales of guns, according to a press release.

During the investigation, ATF agents have conducted numerous controlled purchases of fentanyl and guns from White. During many of the transactions, he was armed with a gun.

In addition to the felony charge, White was charged in St. Louis County with unlawful use of a weapon for a shooting on April 21. On April 26, he was arrested for being in possession of fentanyl and a gun.