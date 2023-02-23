St. Louis man facing gun, drug charges in connection with convenience store shootout

The suspect was on probation when officer's took him into custody and found a loaded AR-style gun and more than 600 capsules of suspected fentanyl.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man is facing federal charges in connection with a shootout at a convenience store earlier this year.

Kennis Body, 25, was indicted on two drug charges and a gun charge in federal court Wednesday.

A press release from U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Sayler Fleming said the charges stem from what Body had on him when he was arrested in connection with a convenience store shooting.

According to a motion seeking to keep him in jail until a trial, police said he shot an AR-15-style gun into a store on Jan. 9.

When officers found him and took him into custody, they found a loaded AR-style gun and more than 600 capsules of suspected fentanyl. He was on probation at the time of the arrest.

In all, Body was indicted on one count of drug conspiracy, one count of possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances and one count of possession of one or more firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

If convicted, the drug charges are punishable by up to 20 years in prison and the firearm charge is punishable by up to five years in prison.

