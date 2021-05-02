St. Louis man fatally shot in early morning shooting identified

St. Louis police identified 30-year old Leslie Moore as the victim

ST. LOUIS — Police have identified a man who was fatally shot in St. Louis’ Walnut Park East neighborhood.

St. Louis police identified 30-year old Leslie Moore as the victim of an early Tuesday morning shooting.

The shooting happened around 1:38 a.m. on the 4700 block of Wren Avenue.

Officers received a shooting call on February 2. When they arrive on scene, Moore was found on the sidewalk and was pronounced dead by emergency responders.

The Homicide Division is handling the ongoing investigation.