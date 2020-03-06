St. Louis man facing federal gun charges

The charges came from an ongoing investigation into the shooting of four St. Louis police officers during riots Monday night

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man is facing federal charges for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The charges came from an ongoing investigation into the shooting of four St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers during riots Monday night, according to a news release.

It was determined that Christopher Gaston, 40, was living in a condominium complex adjacent to the scene of the shooting. Witnesses reported seeing him with a firearm Monday evening.

While going through security camera video to investigate the shooting of the officers, police found footage that showed Gaston carrying a long gun partially covered by a blanket, according to the release. Police did not directly link him to the shooting that left four officers injured.

A search warrant was conducted at his home and officers found two firearms, a 12-gauge pump-action shotgun and a .380 caliber semiautomatic handgun.

The handgun was loaded with five rounds of ammunition and a box of 45 additional rounds of .380 caliber ammunition were seized.

Gaston admitted he was a convicted felon and knew he could not possess a firearm, the release said.

If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.