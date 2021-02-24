Judge sentences St. Louis man for possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl

Investigators discovered a clear plastic bag containing 69 smaller plastic baggies containing fentanyl in the suspect's vehicle

ST. LOUIS — A United States District Judge sentenced a St. Louis man to 75 months in prison Tuesday.

Larry Wilkins, 38, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

According to the press release, FBI agents investigated and identified Wilkins and three co-defendants as fentanyl distributors back in October of 2017.

The court then authorized the installation of GPS tracker onto a vehicle driven by one of Wilkins’s co-defendants. Through this, investigators discovered the tracked vehicle, along with multiple other vehicles, made frequent stops at a home in the 2400 block of Sweet Lane in Waynesville, Missouri.

On February 14, 2018 a search warrant was authorized on the home. It revealed Wilkins and a co-defendant were using the home to distribute narcotics, including fentanyl, in Waynesville.

Several months later in October, investigators learned Wilkins was distributing fentanyl in the parking lot of an apartment complex located in the 10000 block of Sheffingdel Court in St. Louis. That same month, investigators saw a loaded Remington RP45 semi-automatic pistol in a Cadillac Wilkin’s was driving. Wilkins and a passenger were removed from the vehicle and investigators then discovered a clear plastic bag sticking out from a vent on the back of the console which contained 69 smaller plastic baggies containing fentanyl.

The FBI, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department and St. Louis County Police Department investigated the case.