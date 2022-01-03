Man found dead on I-70 exit ramp in St. Louis, police investigating

Police found a man dead from a possible gunshot wound Tuesday morning on the westbound exit ramp onto Goodfellow Boulevard.

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a man was found dead on an Interstate 70 exit ramp Tuesday morning in north St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded at around 9:30 a.m. to the westbound ramp onto Goodfellow Boulevard for a report that a man had been found injured. When they arrived, they found a man with a possible gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released his identity.

It was unclear as of Monday afternoon what led up to the man's death. Police did not give information on any possible suspects.

A homicide investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html