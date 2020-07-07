Man dies after shooting in Baden neighborhood

Police arrived to find a man who had been shot. He was not alert and wasn’t breathing. St. Louis police later confirmed the man died from his injuries

ST. LOUIS — A man has died following a shooting in north St. Louis Tuesday morning.

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded at 5:24 a.m. to the area of Jordan and Canaan, which is in the Baden neighborhood.

Police arrived to find a man who had been shot. He was not alert and wasn’t breathing. St. Louis police later confirmed the man died from his injuries.

Police have not identified the man or how old he was.

No other information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the department's Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.