Man on moped hit with water balloon shoots woman in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A woman is in critical condition after a shooting in south St. Louis on Sunday.

According to a police report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a 22-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound to her back near Winnebago Street and Tennessee Avenue around 8:20 p.m. This is in the Gravois Park neighborhood.

Police said the woman told them she and several friends were having a “rolling water balloon fight” when a 50-year-old man was driving by on a moped and got hit by one of the balloons. The man then followed the woman’s car and fired shots at her.

She was transported to a hospital.

The shooting happened during a violent weekend in the City of St. Louis despite a citywide curfew that's in place from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m.