'We went from happily ever after to nothing' | Wife of murdered St. Louis man hopes $15K reward will lead to arrest

Theresa's husband was shot and killed in front of their home on Feb. 5. His employer is offering $10,000 in addition to the $5,000 already offered.

ST. LOUIS — The wife of Don Yorker, the south St. Louis man shot and killed in front of their house two weeks ago, is sharing her story with 5 On Your Side. Meanwhile, Yorker’s employers are increasing the reward money for information that helps police solve his murder.

Holding up a portrait of the two of them, Theresa Yorker said, “He is such a wonderful man and I’m just heartbroken that we went from happily ever after to nothing in the time it took for a gunshot.”

Don Yorker was found shot on the sidewalk outside their home in the 3300 block of Leola Avenue, in the Lindenwood Park neighborhood, on Feb. 5. He later died at a hospital. No suspects have been identified.

“I don't understand, you know, why somebody would do that,” said Theresa. “The only thing they took was his life.”

Theresa said she believes this case is a high priority for St. Louis Police, and she remains devastated. She's trying to make it through with a big hole left in her life.

Theresa said her husband was a good guy and would have helped anybody.

“I went out there right away, but it was too late,” she said. “You know, everybody went out there, the neighbor a couple doors down was a nurse, and she went out there and tried to give CPR.”

Don’s long-time employers, Jim and Carolyn Eiseman, the owners of U.S. Tape and Label in Maryland Heights, donated $10,000 to the Crimestoppers fund for information that helps solve this murder.

“People care, and they want to do something," Carolyn said. "So, we thought this is something we could do in the community and help bring people in the community out to maybe provide something. Maybe they saw something they didn’t realize mattered, at the moment.”

"We decided to ante-up to get whoever killed Don, to get them off the streets,” Jim Eiseman added.

“The police have been canvassing the community looking for support and if people have their ring videos, or whatever, that could help them. I'm leaving the investigating up to police,” Theresa said.