Man reaches plea deal in 2019 homicide in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man has reached a plea deal in a 2019 homicide in the city's Lewis Place neighborhood.

Carlton Jones, 27, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of each involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action. He was originally charged with first-degree murder, according to a news release from the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court.

On April 9, 2019, Sean Jones died after being shot multiple times on the 4500 block of McMillian Avenue. Police said the 33-year-old was walking away from a confrontation when Carlton Jones shot him. Though the two share the same last name, they are not related, the court said.

Carlton Jones will serve a 10-year sentence for involuntary manslaughter and a 3-year sentence for armed criminal action. The sentences will run concurrently and he will be credited for around four years of jail time served since his arrest.

He had been set for trial this week before Circuit Judge Timothy Boyer.