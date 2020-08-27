St. Louis man who admitted to firing shot that killed 7-year-old pleads guilty to embezzlement

Malik Ross faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million, if convicted. Last year, he admitted to firing a shot that killed Xavier Usanga

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man has pleaded guilty to embezzlement of bank funds and conspiracy to embezzle bank funds.

According to court documents, 24-year-old Malik Ross was employed by Garda World Logistics, Inc., which contracted with Midwest Regional Bank to transport its federally insured deposits.

Ross admitted that on Aug. 13, 2019, while his coworker was inside a building in Soulard conducting Garda business, he drove a Garda armored car from that location to a spot along South Broadway in St. Louis.

While at that location, he removed a bag from the truck containing $50,000 and left it in the middle of the street. A conspirator got the bag from the street and left the area with the money, according to a news release.

The $50,000 belonged to Midwest Regional Bank, which was insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

If convicted of embezzlement, Ross faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million. If convicted of conspiracy to embezzle, he faces up to five years and a fine of up to $250,000.

Ross’ case is set for sentencing on Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.

Ross also admitted to firing a gunshot that killed 7-year-old Xavier Usanga on Aug. 12, 2019 — which was the day before the money theft — according to court documents.

On Aug. 28, 2019, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said her office didn’t have enough evidence to bring charges against Ross, even after he admitted to the shooting.