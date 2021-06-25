St. Louis man pleads guilty to drug, weapons charges

Richard Lawrence Davis, 38, was charged in U.S. District Court with distributing cocaine and possessing cocaine and fentanyl. He faces 10 years to life in prison.

ST. LOUIS — A 38-year-old St. Louis man pleaded guilty Friday in U.S. District Court to charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl, and felony firearm possession.

Investigators targeted Richard Lawrence Davis in September 2019 as a possible narcotics distributor, including cocaine and fentanyl, and they began surveillance of his activities in the 700 block of Greenway Manor Drive in Florissant.

On Sept. 25, investigators observed a narcotics transaction conducted by Davis and later seized over a half-kilogram of cocaine from Davis’ customer.

Investigators observed other transactions, at one point approaching Davis, who fled and tried to discard about 80 grams of cocaine. Davis was apprehended, and a search of his apartment resulted in the seizure of more than 2 kilograms of cocaine belonging to him, along with about a half-kilo of fentanyl.

Investigators also seized Glock .40-caliber and Hi-Point .45-caliber semiautomatic handguns belonging to Davis, as well as a digital scale and wrappings for kilogram-amounts — “bricks” — of cocaine.

Davis' sentencing was set for Sept. 30. He faces a mandatory minimum prison term of 10 years and a maximum term of life in the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Davis also had been on federal supervised release for previous drug and weapon offenses at the time of his latest arrest.