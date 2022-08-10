St. Louis man sentenced 12 1/2 years for attempted robbery, gun charges

The man had his gun taken away by an employee after attempting to rob the gas station.

ST. LOUIS — A U.S. District Judge sentenced a St. Louis man to 12 1/2 years in prison for an attempted robbery.

Marshall Seals, 26, entered a Mobil gas station, located at 1051 Hampton Avenue, back on Jan. 11, 2021, attempting to buy merchandise.

When he did not have enough money, he left the store only to return with a pistol.

Seals pointed the gun at the employee and tried to load the pre-World War II-era gun. When the gun jammed, the employee reached for the weapon and a struggle ensued. Seals hit the clerk with a wine bottle but the employee eventually took the gun.

He left the store but then returned again, asking for his gun back. Seals left without the gun and his phone.

Police attempted to pull over Seals for a traffic violation on Feb. 22, 2021. He sped away but was eventually caught and arrested. Police found a loaded rifle in his vehicle.

He pleaded guilty in May to an attempted robbery charge.

