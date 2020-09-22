St. Louis man sentenced to 8 years in federal prison for drug, gun possession

The incident happened Aug. 5, 2019 in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was sentenced to eight years in federal prison Tuesday for drug and firearm possession in connection with an incident that happened last year. And it all started with running a stop sign.

Darrise Ball, 33, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl, and being in possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The incident happened Aug. 5, 2019, in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood in north St. Louis, according to the release. Ball was driving a Nissan Rogue and ran a stop sign, almost hitting St. Louis detectives who were driving an unmarked car.

The detectives ran the Nissan’s license plate and discovered it was reported stolen. The officers activated their lights and sirens and tried to pull over Ball. He sped away, violating traffic signs and causing people to run out of the way to avoid getting hit, the release said.

The Nissan slid into a vacant lot and came to a stop. The passenger ran away. Ball also tried to run, but detectives caught up with him and arrested him.