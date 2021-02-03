Man who admitted to firing shot that killed 7-year-old boy sentenced in embezzlement case

Malik Ross confessed to the shooting that left Xavier Usanga dead. The following day, he said he participated in an embezzlement scheme

ST. LOUIS — A judged has sentenced Malik Ross to 10 years in prison for embezzling bank funds. He’s the same man who confessed to firing the shot that killed a 7-year-old boy in St. Louis in August 2019, but St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said her office didn’t have enough evidence to charge him in that case.

According to court documents, 24-year-old Ross was employed by Garda World Logistics, Inc., which contracted with Midwest Regional Bank to transport its federally-insured deposits.

Ross admitted that on Aug. 13, 2019, while his coworker was inside a building in Soulard conducting Garda business, he drove a Garda armored car from that location to a spot along South Broadway in St. Louis.

While at that location, he removed a bag from the truck containing $50,000 and left it in the middle of the street. A conspirator got the bag from the street and left the area with the money, according to a news release.

The $50,000 belonged to Midwest Regional Bank, which was insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Ross pleaded guilty in August 2020 to embezzlement of bank funds and conspiracy to embezzle bank funds. A judge in federal court Tuesday sentenced him to 10 years.

Ross also admitted to firing a gunshot that killed 7-year-old Xavier Usanga on Aug. 12, 2019 — which was the day before the theft — according to court documents.

On Aug. 28, 2019, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said her office didn’t have enough evidence to bring charges against Ross, even after he admitted to the shooting.

The booking photo used in this story is from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department from its investigation into Xavier's death.