St. Louis man sentenced in 2020 fatal stabbing of ex's boyfriend

Kenneth M. Smith was sentenced to 22 years in prison for the 2020 fatal stabbing of 26-year-old Jason Slater.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was sentenced to 22 years in prison Friday for fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend in 2020.

Circuit Judge Calea Stovall-Reid sentenced Kenneth M. Smith, 36, to consecutively serve 15 years for voluntary manslaughter and seven years for armed criminal action. A jury convicted him of the crimes in January.

Jason Slater, 26, was killed on Aug. 1, 2020, at a Carondelet neighborhood home on Idaho Avenue. Police said Smith stabbed Slater seven times with a steak knife during an early morning fight. He claimed self-defense, saying Slater had threatened him with a gun.

According to a news release from the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court, Slater's daughter testified in a March hearing that she misses her father, has suicidal thoughts and cries nightly. Smith's ex also testified that she still has nightmares and can't forgive him.

Smith apologized to Slater’s family on Friday and said he hoped they could forgive him, the circuit court said. He also apologized to the judge and asked for mercy.