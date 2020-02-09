St. Louis man sentenced for dealing fentanyl

From Jan. 17 to April 25, 2019, Simmons sold fentanyl to undercover FBI agents nine times. He pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge in June

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was sentenced to more than two years in prison after pleading guilty to dealing fentanyl.

Nicholas Simmons, 37, was sentenced to 46 months in prison and three years of probation for the federal drug charge he pleaded guilty to in June.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, the FBI was tipped off that Simmons was selling drugs in December of 2018. The FBI launched an investigation and began making undercover purchases from Simmons.

From Jan. 17 to April 25, 2019, Simmons sold fentanyl to undercover FBI agents nine times. More than 100 total capsules of the drug were sold to the agents over the nine sales.

The press release said agents monitoring Simmons saw him perform what appeared to be a drug deal about a month later. When agents attempted to take him into custody, he sped away.

He crashed his car a short time later, and agents were able to take him into custody. They said he had a loaded pistol in his waistband and 171 capsules of fentanyl on him.

After obtaining a search warrant, investigators said they found multiple guns, hundreds of rounds of ammo and additional drugs at two homes he was associated with.

The case was investigated by the FBI with the help of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.