St. Louis man sentenced for distributing narcotics, gun possession

Monte Evans was sentenced to 80 months in prison

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis drug dealer has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for narcotics distribution and firearm related offenses.

Monte Evans, 38, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and heroin and possessing a gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to a press release.

On April 25, 2019, St. Louis police officers were patrolling in the 1300 block of Montclair Avenue when they saw Evans participate in a drug deal. Officers approached Evans and he started to act suspicious.

One of the officers stopped the car and got out and Evans ran. A chase ensued and officers eventually caught Evans when he slipped on wet grass.

Officers did a pat-down of Evans and found a stolen Glock 27 semi-automatic pistol and a firearms holster on his belt. Police also found 12.05 grams of heroin and 8.65 grams of crack. Evans was arrested.

On May 30, 2019, St. Louis police officers saw Evans driving a car without a front license plate. Officers learned the car was registered to Evans and that he had multiple active felony warrants, the release stated.

Officers performed a traffic stop and while talking with Evans, officers smelled marijuana and searched his car.

During the search, police found a satchel with 3.06 grams of heroin, .39 grams of methamphetamine, 66.42 grams of marijuana and a Glock 27 semi-automatic pistol loaded pistol with 13 rounds in the magazine.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department investigated the case and Assistant United States Attorney Jason Dunkel prosecuted the case.