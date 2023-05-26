St. Louis man sentenced for killing ex-girlfriend during argument

Darius Ware, 30, was sentenced to two life terms in prison plus ten years on Friday for the murder of Lawren Mitchell.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis man has been sentenced for killing his 22-year-old ex-girlfriend during an argument in 2020.

Darius Ware, 30, was sentenced to two life terms in prison plus ten years on Friday for the murder of Lawren Mitchell, according to a press release.

He was found guilty by a jury in March of one count of each second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a firearm.

The incident happened in the 5200 block of Lucas and Hunt Road in the Jennings neighborhood on May 24, 2020.

According to court documents, Ware and Mitchell were in a romantic relationship and the two were arguing when Ware became “enraged” and shot her in the neck.

Ware was identified by an eyewitness of the incident and members of the Mitchell family, who all testified at the trial. Surveillance video from the scene also identified Ware as the suspect.

"This is yet another tragic case that shows how all these guns in our community cost such an enormous waste of human life," St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said. "Arguments do no need to escalate into a murder that ends one innocent life and puts the guilty murderer in prison for the rest of his life."

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.