St. Louis man sentenced for killing two men at a gathering for his son's funeral

The man took a plea deal in the 2019 shooting.

ST. LOUIS — A man was sentenced to 17 years in prison Wednesday in the shooting deaths of two men in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood in 2019.

Cochee Hurn, 48, pleaded guilty to two counts of voluntary manslaughter and two counts of armed criminal action.

Hurn was initially charged with first-degree murder. The charges were reduced in a plea deal.

Kenneth O’Kelley, 45, and Christopher L. Jackson, 30, died in 2019. They were gathered for Hurn's son's funeral when Hurn hit O’Kelley with a gun as he sat in a car. Jackson tried to intervene and shots were fired.

O’Kelley was pronounced dead at a hospital, and Jackson was hospitalized in critical condition and later died.

Hurn was already a convicted killer. He served a 12-year prison sentence in the shooting death of a man in 2004.

Hurn will get credit for 3.5 years of time served awaiting trial.