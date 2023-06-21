x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

St. Louis man sentenced for killing two men at a gathering for his son's funeral

The man took a plea deal in the 2019 shooting.
Credit: chokniti - stock.adobe.com

ST. LOUIS — A man was sentenced to 17 years in prison Wednesday in the shooting deaths of two men in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood in 2019.

Cochee Hurn, 48, pleaded guilty to two counts of voluntary manslaughter and two counts of armed criminal action.

Hurn was initially charged with first-degree murder. The charges were reduced in a plea deal.

Kenneth O’Kelley, 45, and Christopher L. Jackson, 30, died in 2019. They were gathered for Hurn's son's funeral when Hurn hit O’Kelley with a gun as he sat in a car. Jackson tried to intervene and shots were fired.

O’Kelley was pronounced dead at a hospital, and Jackson was hospitalized in critical condition and later died.

Hurn was already a convicted killer. He served a 12-year prison sentence in the shooting death of a man in 2004.

Hurn will get credit for 3.5 years of time served awaiting trial.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Have you seen him? Man accused of sexually assaulting juvenile in south St. Louis sought

Before You Leave, Check This Out