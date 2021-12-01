St. Louis man sentenced to 10 years in prison for Church's Chicken robbery

On Dec. 21, 2018, Marshall robbed the Church's Chicken located in the 900 block of North Grand Boulevard in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man has been sentenced to 120 months in prison for the robbery of a Church's Chicken restaurant in 2018.

Daquan Marshall, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of an armed robbery on July 7, 2020.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Monday.

On Dec. 21, 2018, Marshall robbed the Church's Chicken located in the 900 block of North Grand Boulevard in St. Louis. He was a former employee of the restaurant.

The FBI and St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department investigated the case.