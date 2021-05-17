8-year-old grazed in head, man shot after suspect fires into St. Louis home

Three adults, two children and a baby were in the home when a suspect walked onto their front porch Saturday and opened fire, police said

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and an 8-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to the head after someone fired shots into a St. Louis home with six people inside Saturday afternoon.

St. Louis police responded at 1:22 p.m. to a shooting on the 5500 block of Davison Avenue in the Walnut Park East neighborhood. Officers found a 43-year-old man who had been shot in the leg and an 8-year-old with a graze wound to the head.

Both were taken to a local hospital and are expected to recover.

Police said it appeared that the victims were all inside a home when an unknown person walked up onto the front porch and opened fire. Two other adults, an 11-year-old boy and an 11-month old girl were uninjured.

No other information on the circumstances of the shooting was available. An investigation is underway.

