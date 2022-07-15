Police arrest man accused of fatal shooting

Police said a suspect was in custody.

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot multiple times in the 4800 block of Leduc Street Friday morning.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the shooting shortly before 8 a.m. Friday.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said a suspect was in custody. The man had been inside a home before the arrest.

Police had not released the identity of the victim or the suspect.

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it is confirmed.

