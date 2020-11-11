x
Man in his 70s shot in St. Louis Wednesday afternoon

Police said they did not have a condition for the man and no suspect information was immediately available
ST. LOUIS — A man in his 70s was shot in north St. Louis Wednesday afternoon.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 4100 block of E. Kossuth around 3:15 p.m. This is near the Fairgrounds neighborhood.

A man in his 70s was found with a gunshot wound to his back.

Police said they did not have a condition for the man and no suspect information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

