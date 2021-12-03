St. Louis man wanted for robbing woman and burglarizing her home

If you see Gilliehan, immediately call 911, but do not approach him. He is considered armed and dangerous

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. — Town & Country police need your help finding a man who allegedly robbed a home and beat a woman.

Farland Gilliehan, 56, is wanted for first-degree robbery, second-degree burglary and stealing over $750.

St. Louis County Prosecutor’s Office issued warrants for his arrest.

According to the police report, the incident occurred near the 1200 block of Clayton Road between the hours of 3:21 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

The incident began when a woman arrived at her home and noticed Gilliehan exiting from it.

She tried to confront Gilliehan while dialing 911, but Gilliehan threatened her to hang up the phone by telling her he had a gun in his waistband. Gilliehan then punched the woman in the head and pushed her to the ground. He then continued to punch her and stole her wallet.

When she looked around her house, she found that Gilliehan had stolen a laptop, computer and jewelry.

Police said this isn’t his first run-in with law enforcement. Gilliehan’s records show that he has had troubles with theft and burglary in the past. His most recent records reveal an incident from 2016.

Gilliehan is not in custody. If you have knowledge of his whereabouts, contact the Town & Country Detective Bureau at 314-587-2866. If you see Gilliehan, immediately call 911, but do not approach him. He is considered armed and dangerous.

A cash-only bond has been set at $200,000.