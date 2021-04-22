St. Louis mayor outlines plan to close The Workhouse

Under the plan, some detainees will head to a different facility while others will be sent home to await their trials

ST. LOUIS — Detainees in the St. Louis Medium Security Institution, known as The Workhouse, will be on the move soon as the mayor plans to shutter the facility.

Mayor Tishaura Jones eliminated funding for the facility in her proposed budget which goes into effect on July 1 if approved. The mayor said she hopes changes begin this spring. Her goal is simple, get down to one facility.

Some detainees will go to the Justice Center in Downtown. Mayor Jones acknowledges the facility is not ready for more inmates after two riots already this year. She said $2.5 million has been approved to fix the locks. Several windows also need to be replaced.

Some detainees may have to be housed outside of the city, and Jones said she’s still in the process of working with the courts and Circuit Attorney to determine which folks are safe enough to return back to the community.

“We take every precaution necessary to respect people's rights in this process,” Jones said. “Making sure those who have to be behind bars stay behind bars. Those who can be released and wait for trial at home and wait for their lives, we are prepared to do that. We are also prepared to help putting in a little more than $1 million to help people get back on their feet.”