McDonald's employee points gun at customer through drive-thru window, St. Louis police say

A public relations firm that works with St. Louis area McDonald's restaurants said internal security video "does not support the police narrative."

ST. LOUIS — Employees at a St. Louis McDonald's could face criminal charges after a woman told police one of the employees pointed a rifle at her through the drive-thru window Monday evening.

Police said the incident happened at the McDonald's location near North Kingshighway Boulevard and Natural Bridge Road in the Penrose neighborhood. Police said a woman was trying to get food at around 9:20 p.m. when the employee pointed the gun at her through the drive-thru window.

The woman called police, and when officers responded to the restaurant, the employees refused to allow police inside. An employee eventually let the officers in so they could investigate.

A police K-9 was used to search the store, and police found the rifle and another gun in the women's bathroom.

The victim was able to identify the employee who she said pointed a gun at her, and police took that suspect into custody. They said he was a 22-year-old man. As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, he has not been charged.

A second employee, a 44-year-old man, was issued a summons for interfering with police by preventing them from entering the store.

5 On Your Side reached out to Vector Communications, a public relations firm that works with local McDonald's restaurants. The firm said internal video captured by surveillance cameras does not support the police narrative.

5 On Your Side has asked to view the video but has not been given access as of this writing.

5 On Your Side's Christine Byers contributed to this report.

