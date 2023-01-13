Robber sprayed drive-thru McDonald's cashiers with pepper spray, police say

Images show the man standing at the drive-thru window as a cashier was finishing a customer's order.

ST. LOUIS — Detectives in St. Louis are searching for a pepper spray-wielding suspect who reportedly robbed three local McDonald's restaurants.

According to police, the man targeted the following three McDonald's locations in St. Louis:

4006 Lindell Boulevard on Nov. 29, 2022

1420 Hampton Avenue on Dec. 27, 2022

1919 South Jefferson was robbed on Dec. 14, 2022, and Jan. 8, 2023.

Images show the man standing at the drive-thru window as a cashier was finishing a customer's order. Police said he then sprays the workers with pepper spray before stealing money from the register.

The robber is believed to be in his late teens to early twenties and between 5'10 and 6 feet tall. He donned a surgical mask and clear disposable gloves during each robbery.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477). Residents call also call a detective at 314-444-2500.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.