2 St. Louisans plead guilty to lesser charges in 2018 murder, assault cases

ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis men struck plea deals Thursday in exchange for the Circuit Attorney's Office dismissing additional counts against them for their role in murder and assault cases from five years ago.

Both men were among three men previously tried together and acquitted of charges related to two other homicides.

According to a press release from the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court of Missouri, William Pearson Jr., 26, pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter in the Jan. 30, 2018, killing of 42-year-old Genna Clements in the Mark Twain neighborhood. He initially faced first-degree murder in addition to other counts. Pearson was sentenced to a 10-year term including more than five years of jail time served.

Pearson was also charged with killing Leon Smith Jr., 21, and injuring a woman in November 2017; however, a prosecutor dropped the case on the eve of his murder trial set for last November, five years after Smith’s death.

The second man, Terez Cook Jr., 23, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree assault for shooting at a woman on Jan. 26, 2018, in the Walnut Park West neighborhood. He received a five-year sentence but was set to be released since he had already been jailed for more than five years in this and other cases.

Last year, Cook and Pearson were among three men tried together and acquitted of charges related to two other homicides: the 2017 killing of 16-year-old James Scales, who had witnessed the shooting of 18-year-old Dwayne Clanton Jr. in 2016.

A fourth man, Keith Graham, 25, was convicted in the second killing for witness tampering and conspiracy to commit murder, the court said. He received a 15-year term.

A circuit judge approved the plea deals after confirming that the victims’ families were OK with the sentences, the court said.