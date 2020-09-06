Man shot in face at north St. Louis motel

Police said that narcotics may have been involved in the shooting

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot in the face at a motel in north St. Louis' Penrose neighborhood Monday night.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting call at 10:16 p.m. The man had been shot at the Deluxe Motel on Natural Bridge Avenue and ran to the 3700 block of N. Taylor Avenue, where police found him collapsed.

He was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital. His age hasn't been released.

St. Louis police Lt. Thomas Muldrow said that narcotics may have been involved in the shooting.

An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.