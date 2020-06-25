Motorcyclist crashes after being shot in St. Louis

The man was listed in critical condition

ST. LOUIS — A man was seriously injured when someone shot him while he was riding his motorcycle Wednesday afternoon, causing him to crash.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. in the Columbus Square neighborhood, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. A 33-year-old man was driving on the 1100 block of N. Broadway when someone shot him, striking him in his left thigh, right thigh and scrotum.

He then crashed, breaking his leg and suffering road rash.

He later arrived at a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Police have not released further information on the circumstances of the shooting or any possible suspects.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.