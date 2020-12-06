Man charged in Sunday homicide in St. Louis

Antwoine Bozeman, 46, was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm

ST. LOUIS — A suspect has been arrested and charged in the murder of a man in north St. Louis last weekend.

Just after 4 p.m. Sunday, city police officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2900 block of N. Newstead, which is on the edge of The Ville and Greater Ville neighborhoods. Officers arrived to find a man who had been shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the victim as Robert Wilkes, a 39-year-old man from St. Louis.

On Thursday, police announced an arrest in the case. Antwoine Bozeman, 46, was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

No other details were released.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).