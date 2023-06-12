Man convicted in fatal shooting at barbecue in St. Louis

Prosecutors said Kennice Brock walked into a neighborhood barbecue and shot Carl Netter after being repeatedly asked to put his gun away.

ST. LOUIS — A man was convicted in St. Louis Circuit Court on Monday in the fatal shooting of a man during a neighborhood barbecue in 2020.

A spokesperson for the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office said Kennice Brock, 51, was convicted of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Carl Netter. The conviction carries an automatic life-sentence with no possibility of parole.

Prosecutors said that in July 2020, Brock walked into a barbecue being held at Biker's Corner, located at 1924 Vandeventer Ave., and shot Netter after being asked repeatedly to put his gun away.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Circuit Attorney Srikand Chigurupati, who credited solid police work and clear surveillance video with helping to secure Brock's conviction.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore, who took over the office at the end of May, released a statement Monday regarding the conviction.