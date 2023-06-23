'We are all so lucky to still be here': St. Louis musician's dog shot as bullets riddle her home

"It was really scary. I just hit the floor," said Ellen Cook.

ST. LOUIS — "I think we're all a little nervous," said Ellen Cook.

It was a frightful Friday for the St. Louis musician and her beloved pets.

"On my couch, watching a movie and all of a sudden just a bunch of bullets came through my window," Cook said.

Bullet after bullet struck her brick home, shattering her front glass door and tearing through her living and dining room walls.

"Right there, right there and right there," a teary-eyed Cook said as she pointed out the damage. "They just ricocheted all over."

Ellen lives in the Gravois Park neighborhood in south St. Louis.

"I just got down on the floor. It was really, really, scary," Cook said.

Cook's been a St. Louis singer and piano player for more than 20 years.

She soon realized her precious 10-month-old mastiff mix Westley suffered three gunshot wounds.

"It was bad. He was bleeding everywhere. He's alive, but he was shot through the shoulder, chest and back," Cook said.

Neighbors told police at least two people rode by in a red Ford Expedition.

They told police the front seat passenger repeatedly blasted rapid gunfire into Cook's home.

"I'm just kind of in shock right now. Police found 19 bullets on the first floor of my home. Whoever did this had the wrong house. It was a drive-by shooting is all I know," she said.

She rushed Westley to a veterinarian for treatment.

Sadly, two bullets remain in her dog, but she knows he is truly lucky.

"The bullet was like an inch away from his spine. Super close to his heart and lungs," Cook said.

The shooter robbed Cook of her peace and so much more. The home she's lived in for the past decade just isn't the same right now.

"All we can do is try to be aware of how being safe going forward. I can also say Ellen is real strong and this is only going to prove how powerful she really is. We'll be okay," said Cook's partner, Eric Hall.

"What will give me peace? Just that there's some kind of systemic change happening to where we actually get to the root of the problem; instead of just arresting people. My other dog, my cat and I could have also been shot. We're all so lucky right now," added Ellen.