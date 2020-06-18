4-year-old girl injured after shots fired into moving car in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 4-year-old girl was injured by shrapnel or broken glass after shots were fired into the car she was riding in in north St. Louis Wednesday night.
Police said they were called to a gas station parking lot on the 4500 block of North Broadway after a mother said her daughter was shot while riding in the car with her.
When police arrived, the mother told police she heard gunshots while driving through the area, so she pulled over at the gas station. When she looked back, she saw blood on the girl.
When EMS workers arrived, they found that the girl was not struck by gunfire but was injured by shrapnel or broken glass as a result of the shooting.
No other information was provided.
The investigation is ongoing.
