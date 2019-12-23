ST. LOUIS — A woman was shot and killed in north St. Louis early Monday morning.

Police have not released the woman’s name but said she was 20 years old.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded at 12:14 a.m. to the 4000 block of Cora.

They arrived to find the woman on a porch of a home. She had been shot in the torso. Emergency responders pronounced her dead at the scene.

A 22-year-old man was taken into custody. Police have not released his name but said he is 22 years old. Officers also found a gun at the scene and collected it as evidence.

The department’s homicide division is handling the investigation.



Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866- 371-TIPS (8477).

