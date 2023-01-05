3 St. Louis businesses hit by overnight break-ins

The Boom Boom Room, Cocina Latina and Evangeline's Bistro and Music House were all broken into overnight.

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating three business break-ins that occurred in St. Louis overnight. A teenager was taken into custody in connection with two of the break-ins.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said it responded to the first break-in just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday in the Downtown West neighborhood. Officers arrived at the Boom Boom Room at 1229 Washington Ave. to find broken glass and damage to the front door.

An investigation revealed three suspects rummaged through the business, but as of Thursday morning no items were reported to have been taken.

Two more businesses were struck around an hour later on N. Euclid Avenue in the Central West End neighborhood.

Officers responded to a burglary alarm at Evangeline's Bistro and Music House at 4:40 a.m. They arrived to find broken glass and damage to the building's front window. Nearby restaurant Cocina Latina had also had the glass to its front door broken out.

Investigators discovered four suspects broke into the businesses. They rummaged through Evangeline's but didn't take anything, and bottles of liquor were stolen from Cocina Latina.

The suspects drove off in a silver Hyundai Elantra. Police said officers later found the vehicle driving near Kingshighway Boulevard and St. Louis Avenue and tried to pull it over.

The vehicle drove off and officers followed it from a safe distance until it came to a stop in the 3900 block of Sherman Place, police said. Four people ran from the vehicle and officers chased them on foot. They were able to detain a 16-year-old boy, but the other three escaped.